12 News is Everything Arizona and we need your help making this season the Summer of a Million Meals.

We're teaming up with United Food Bank to put a million meals on tables in Arizona. Now through Labor Day you can donate to help make this a reality.

$1 = 5 meals

Telethon

Call 602-258-1212 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 to make your donation over the phone. You might be on the line with Big Red or a cheerleader from the Arizona Cardinals, or Baxter from the Arizona Diamondbacks!

We have newscasts from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and you could call while we're on TV!

Text to donate

Text WeFeedAZ to 480-800-0468 and you'll be able to select your dollar amount.

Donate online

Click here to select your donation amount.

Fast facts

1 in 4 children, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 7 seniors in Arizona are struggling with hunger

Do you need help? Click here to learn about the resources United Food Bank offers.

Paul's Extra Point: The cost of eating well

© 2018 KPNX