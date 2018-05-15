12 News sports anchor Bruce Cooper will be honored his continuing legacy, 12 News announced.

"Coop" will be inducted into the Silver Circle Society of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

To earn a spot in the Silver Circle Society, an individual serves in the industry for at least 25 years. These individuals work with professionalism, leadership, mentorship and community service.

The Emmy Awards will be on Sept. 22.

Coop started at 12 News in 1986 as a weekend sports editor. He loves sports and has covered some of the biggest events like the Olympics, Super Bowls, World Series, NBA finals, the Final Four and BCS Championship games.

Coop is a favorite among Arizona's high school athletes and anchors Friday Night Fever.

Bruce Cooper will join an illustrious group in the Silver Circle, like our own Mark Curtis, Jan D'Atri, Jay McSpadden, former anchors Kent Dana, Lin Sue Cooney and more.

Kent Dana will be honored with the Governors' Award at the Emmys as well.

