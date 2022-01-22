Barrett-Jackson kicks off 50th anniversary with special welcome to kids with health issues and challenges

The Barrett Jackson Auction Company teamed up with the nonprofit the Driven Project to give 20-plus kids the ride of a lifetime.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Barrett-Jackson, known to be the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction, kicked off its 50th Anniversary celebration Saturday morning at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The auction company partnered with the Driven Project to provide “supercar therapy” to more than 20 children and their families battling serious illnesses and heavy life challenges.

More than 20 VIPs (Very Important Passengers) and their families arrived on Family Day.

The VIPs went on a police-escorted supercar adventure, riding in cars like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens.

They drove around North Scottsdale before returning to Barrett-Jackson. Each child received a hero’s welcome with applause from the crowds.

“We’re excited to partner with the Driven Project and to host these children and their families as we kick off our 50th anniversary,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Giving back to the community has been at the core of Barrett-Jackson since the company was founded more than five decades ago.”

In collector car & automobilia heaven at Barrett-Jackson. Come down today you have til 5! No time today? No problem. It runs for 9 days. 🚘 @12News pic.twitter.com/GD1smpMjvf — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) January 22, 2022

Jackson said the smiles on the kids' faces were priceless.

"This is the first time we've done this but I don't think it will be the last."

Preview days will end on Sunday, and then auctions begin on Monday! The event ends on Jan. 30.

