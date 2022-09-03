'He was so loved': ASU student dies in tragic spring break accident

Aiden Nevarez, 18, died after falling more than 20 feet down over a short wall at a Cabo San Lucas hotel.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The ASU community is in mourning after a devastating spring break accident led to the death of a student.

On Sunday night, just hours after arriving in Cabo San Lucas, 18-year-old Aiden Nevarez fell to his death at the hotel he and several of his classmates were staying at.

Four of Aiden's friends sat down with 12 News. Two of them were on the trip with Aiden.

They described the area of the Hotel Riu Santa Fe where the accident happened as a short, pony wall. On the other side, the tops of palm trees resembled short bushes, disguising the 20-foot drop off.

Aiden was a Pinnacle High School wrestler who graduated in 2021. He was a freshman at ASU studying business. His friends describe him as someone who lit up every room he walked into, always carrying a positive attitude and a smile.

“Never in a million years did anyone who knew us or knew Aiden expect us to be sitting here right now," said Jack Fitzgerald, Aiden's friend and roommate. “He was the most genuine kid that I knew. The biggest smile. He was so loved. Everybody loved Aiden.”

The deadly accident happened on Sunday night, just hours after Aiden and his friends had arrived in Mexico.

“Immediately we all hung out. We had a fun day going into the night. We had an amazing night. We had a lot of fun," Fitzgerald said.

Mexican records show Aiden's body was recovered from the storm drainage canal at the hotel. He died ten minutes after impact, according to his death certificate.

“It’s just so sad for all of us. All of his friends, all of his family. We just never thought that this would happen," Fitzgerald said.

His friends are holding onto something Aiden said the day before their trip.

“The day before we went to Cabo, he pulled me aside and I can almost quote it word for word but he said, 'Jack we have the best lives ever. I cannot imagine my life a different way,'" Fitzgerald described.

“It just really shows to be appreciative. Nothing is promised," said Jake Reithinger, Aiden's friend.

Hotel Riu Santa Fe declined to comment when reached over the phone.

Friends of Aiden's family have set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family with the unexpected costs following his death.

Up to Speed