ASU commits to hiring more women police officers

ASU signed the 30x30 Pledge which commits it to increasing the number of women in the department by 2030.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department has signed a pledge to increase the number of women in its recruitment class to 30 percent by 2030.

The initiative is called the 30x30 Pledge and it's a series of no or low-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experience of women, according to the 30 x 30 website.

“By committing to this initiative and ensuring more women are brought into the field, we are also increasing the number of minorities in our department, allowing us to more accurately reflect the community we serve," Arizona State University Police Chief Michael Thompson said.

The 30x30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professionals that are committed to advancing the representation and experience of women policing across the United States.