Arizona's Children Association in need of mentors

“We’ve grown up with nothing but loneliness. Nothing but trauma and we need just one kind person to come in and remind us we’re worth living,” says Sakina.

PHOENIX — “My little one. She’s my everything and I’m so glad I have her. She’s one now and three months. She’s my life,” said Sakina with tears in her eyes.

A journey to motherhood the 22-year-old wasn’t sure she could handle at first. She just aged out of the foster care system without a lot of direction.

“I’ve tried to commit suicide a lot over the years. I didn’t know who I really was until I met my daughter. She gives me drive to keep going,” said Sakina.

Arizona’s Children Association matched her with a mentor. Who helped guide her through the pregnancy and let her know she’s not alone.

“The greatest support I ever had because I never had anyone do that for me in my life. They’ve helped me feel confident in my body after I had my baby. I have confidence as a person as well. I goes well beyond parenting but also as a friend and I never had one of those,” said Sakina.

Kelsey Shores with Arizona’s Children Association says mentors can be that light of hope for a young person.

“A lot of the time when our young people come to us. They’re coming from a place where they’ve suffered a lot of pain and hurt. Over the time, I’ve gotten to see them really heal from that and reach their full potential,” said Shores.

Sakina encourages anyone thinking of mentoring to take the leap.

“We’ve grown up with nothing but loneliness. Nothing but trauma and we need just one kind person to come in and remind us we’re worth living,” said Sakina.