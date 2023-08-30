Arizona Red Cross helping those hit by hurricane in Florida

The volunteers deploy for a minimum of two weeks and can extend as needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Hurricane Idalia hit Florida this week as a Category 3 storm – and Red Cross volunteers from the landlocked state of Arizona are in town to help.

Volunteers like Sherri Arnold know it's a heavy lift for everyone involved but it's important work that needs to be done. She told 12News volunteers work with FEMA as well as determine the damage and ultimately get financial help to those who need it most.

"One house is standing and then right next door it's gone," she said. "So, you just kind of go in with the idea that it's not going to be easy and it isn't a walk in the park and it could get messy."

Arnold said each trip is centered around determining whether there's a need for $10,000 or $100,000 then reporting the data back to headquarters.

"You're actually going out into the field; you're going to the area affected and by doing the assessment you're giving the person access to immediate funds to help with their recovery," she said. "Case workers are able to access that information and people can then apply or open case."

The volunteers deploy for a minimum of two weeks and can extend as needed.

"It's rewarding doing a little part to be able to help people," Arnold said.

Up to Speed