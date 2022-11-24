Volunteers cooked for days to help provide Thanksgiving dinner in Tolleson

The annual event has been going on for 38 years. Volunteers come together to serve a Thanksgiving meal to all who want one.

PHOENIX — The Tolleson community was thankful for each other this year. Volunteers of all ages came together earlier Thursday to serve meals to anyone who wanted one. The annual feast in the city has been a tradition for 38 years and is finally back in person after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Smiles filled the room as one by one, plate by plate, people celebrated together.

"I'm having fun," said volunteer, Hallie. "I'm excited."

"This is a community event and it belongs to all of us," said Armando Morado.

Delicious food like turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and of course pie, were served to anyone who would like some.

"Today started Sunday," said Morado. "We cooked 80 turkeys, we de-boned the turkey, we cooked 760 pounds of yams and we did 300 pounds of ham."

The food is all donated and is cooked, plated, and served by volunteers who simply want to help make it a special day.

"This is for everyone," said Morado.

"I think it shows we're taking initiative," said Hallie. "We care about the community and we want to help and we want to help people."

"I feel like it's important because, on Thanksgiving, you're also giving love and thanks to anyone who's been there for you," said volunteer, Ariana.

The love was felt.

"It's an honor," said Morado. "It's an honor."

Whether one was helping, or enjoying the food, people said this year, they're thankful for each other.

"Family and friends coming together to just give thanks and being thankful for everything you have," said Hallie.

It's expected around 1,700 meals were served, and organizers can't wait to serve even more next year. They invite the Tolleson community to come out next year and partake in the event.

