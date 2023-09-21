Adults take the ice at this skating camp in Peoria | Community Connections

AZ-Ice has a Christmas show planned featuring all ages and levels.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A group of adults are getting in on a week-long camp in Peoria where they're learning to figure skate

It's taking place at AZ-Ice and that's where we find 12News community reporter Rachel Cole for today's Community Connection.

"I just love working with adults, and after revisiting the sport it really brought my love back," coach Elizabeth Manley said.



Manley took home silver for Canada in 1988. She's since published two books, became a life coach and motivational speaker, and she was on-hand as a figure skating coach for campers.

She said, even after all these years, it’s a joy to be out on the ice and experience other's interest in a sport she's loved so dear.



"They learn more in a week-long camp like this than they do in a year because of the coaches who are out here. It's rewarding because they're seeing results and building confidence," she said.

Bridget Kaus, director of skating and summer camps at AZ-Ice said there are other ways to enjoy the facility.

"We have a Christmas show coming, we can't believe but all ages and all levels can participate, tickets go on sale November 1st with the show on December 16th," Kaus said.