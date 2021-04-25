8-year-old putting food on local tables

Just like countless other kids, Dylan Pfeifer attended school virtually this year. When he learned kids were forfeiting groceries for Internet, he had to act.

PHOENIX — You are never too little to make a big difference. That’s the message from an 8-year-old boy, who is helping local families put food on the table.

Dylan Pfeifer is an elementary student at Chandler Traditional Academy and, just like countless other kids, he had to attend school virtually this year.

Unlike many of his peers, Dylan thrived in the new format, communicating with teachers and classmates seamlessly. So, when he heard a national report concerning families cutting back on groceries to help pay for the Internet, he felt inclined to act.

“I wanted to give [the] Internet,” Dylan said. “But then I decided to give food.”

Dylan’s Next Food Drive:

Dylan's next food drive will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 22 at Meadowbrook Park in Chandler. Money and food donations are welcomed.

To make this happen, Dylan, with a little help from mom, developed a plan. He then pitched it to classmates and professionals. Basically, anyone who would listen. And listen they did. Well over 100 pounds of food has rolled in so far, and more is on the way.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” his mom, Erin, said. “The fact that he’s just interacting with people. He’s helping people in a way that a lot of us don't think of.”

She went on to explain the value in being involved directly. As for Dylan, he has no plans of stopping, even though kids have been let back into classrooms.