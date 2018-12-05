PHOENIX - Preserving the city’s history, that was the goal Saturday morning as volunteers gathered at the WPA building, located at the State Fairgrounds.

Decades of Arizona history being peeled away and readying for preservation.

The year was 1938, Franklin D Roosevelt was president of the U.S.

In response to the Great Depression a government emergency programs were enacted.

Located at the south end of the Arizona State Fairgrounds the building served as the state’s Works Progress Administration helping thousands of Arizonans get back on their feet.

Saturday afternoon volunteers within the Arizona Preservation Foundation and the state fairgrounds got to work.

“For the community, it’s a representation of our heritage and it’s critically important,” said Michael Searle, with the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

In 2014 the building came in danger of being demolished.

“We as the fairground considered changes to the building and the community had an outpouring and said we care about the building so we are trying to find an equal balance of need versus preservation,” said Searle.

From a government building, to office space, to exhibitor hall and left vacant in 2005. The WPA will once again become of use; once it’s painted.

“The hope for all our buildings is that we can fully utilize to make the fair as beautiful as it can be for guests that are coming out,” said Searle.

This is the first phase of the restoration project if you’d like to sign up and volunteer go to the website azstatefair.com.

© 2018 KPNX