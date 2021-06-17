15-year-old student sets up business in Chandler

Milayna Jones is the owner of Ice Therapy in Chandler Fashion Square and her business has been a booming success.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The first ingredient to any successful business is filling a demand. And what is in higher demand during the brutal desert summers than ice?

That’s the idea behind Ice Therapy, a shaved ice booth set up in front of the food court at Chandler Fashion Center. The owner, 15-year-old Milayna Jones, put in the work and preparation to make her business a success.

“I eat a lot of ice. As I was talking about that with my dad, he said, he's a businessman himself, and he told me might as well make a business out of it,” said Jones.

So that’s just what she did. In between classes at Hamilton High School, Jones researched and wrote a 30-page business plan.

With the encouragement of her family, she presented the plan to the management at the Fashion Center, who green-lit her business.

“My parents always drilled into me the principles of money,” said Jones.

Jones and her sister, Ahlayla Jones, now run the business during their summer break.

“It's actually been pretty fun. I've gotten to know a lot of people and they've been really nice,” said Jones. “We haven't had any rude customers, so that's been great.”

Jones doesn’t quite know what the future holds, but she is a student of both finances and language.

“In my free time I’m learning French, Mandarin, Spanish and Japanese,” said Jones.

In the meantime, she and her sister will continue to provide a respite from the Valley’s summer heat.

