12 News is Bringing You Everything WMPO

PHOENIX, AZ—January 30, 2019 —12 News is proud to partner with The Thunderbirds for the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open (WMPO).

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess will be home away from home for the entire 12 News team during the tournament. We’ll take you Everywhere in Scottsdale from A to Z beginning with special coverage in primetime starting Saturday, January 26. Today in AZ with Emma Jade, Paul Gerke, Vanessa Ramirez and Jimmy Q starts every weekday morning off before the first tee time from 4:30-7am. Mark Curtis, Caribe Devine, Bruce Cooper, and Lindsay Riley caddy us through the early evening each weeknight from 4-6:30pm live from our central location near the 4th green on the Fairmont Gold Patio and, of course, elsewhere on the famed TPC Scottsdale Stadium course. We’ll have expanded coverage after round 3 on Saturday, February 2nd as well as another primetime special that evening highlighting all the fun and celebrations from the Princess and the Birds Nest. Sunday, February 3, after the final round we’ll recap the week featuring all the highlights and post coverage from the tournament.

“12 News is excited and honored to be the official home of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open said President and General Manager, Dean Ditmer. We’re covering it all from tee to green, live from the spectacular Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. It all culminates with the final two rounds over the weekend exclusively on 12 News and NBC”.

We’ll be showcasing all the “must experience opportunities” WMPO has to offer. From the best restaurants, golf workouts to take your game to the next level, and let’s not forget the most eye-catching fashion trends. We’ll cover it all!

And we’re rolling out the GREEN carpet for special appearances by Today show personalities Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, Mario Lopez, Shane Doan, Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner, Torey Lovullo, Birds Nest Performers Brandon Lay & Lee Brice, NBC’s Dan Hicks, Johnny Miller, David Feherty, Tom Lehman, Cardinals cheerleaders, Big Red & the Tequila Goddess. Miller will be retiring from his role as longtime NBC golf analyst after the event.

Don’t miss our interactive fan experience where you can capture your favorite WMPO moment and share with all your friends. The 12 News photo booth will be located on the Plaza at the Fairmont Princess. We’ll be sharing your photos on air and in our social channels. Be sure to watch and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Held at the TPC Scottsdale course and known for its famous coliseum-style 16th hole, the Waste Management Phoenix Open continues to shatter attendance records, with the event drawing a weekly total of 720,000 fans. Even more impressive is the community impact, local charities received $12.2 million dollars to support and enhance programs benefitting those in need in Arizona.

“The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is excited about partnering with 12 News to provide their viewers, for the first time ever, an insider view of all the Waste Management Phoenix Open excitement behind the scenes with players, sponsors and fans,” said Jack Miller, Regional Vice President and General Manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. “Their continuous coverage with daily news broadcasts live from Princess at TPC’s 4th hole and special interviews throughout the resort, is innovative and forward thinking, consistent with their high quality programming. Our guests are going to love the opportunity to see live TV being filmed. It’s been an amazing collaboration as both 12 News and the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess are committed to providing visitors and residents with the best ever People’s Open experience.”

12 News is your resource for Everything WMPO, from the Birds Nest, the best shots, the coolest places to watch throughout the course, and what weather to expect, plus highlights from the biggest moments in tournament’s storied history. Visit 12 News or download our app to find everything you need to navigate the Greatest Show on Grass.

