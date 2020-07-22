Columbus Zoo searching for missing female red panda

The zoo said the red panda last was seen Tuesday evening in her Asia Quest habitat.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said a female red panda was discovered missing from her habitat on Wednesday.

Staff at the zoo have been searching in and around the habitat and throughout the zoo.

The zoo says as an added precaution, other animals living nearby habitats have been brought indoors so they can be searched as well.

With storms overnight, the zoo said they checked if any tree branches were bent or broken, leading to the public pathways. They said one area of braches were slightly sagging due to rainwater.

Footage from the den camera and security cameras have been reviewed but so far there have been no sightings or strong evidence of how she went missing.

According to the zoo, red pandas are small, non-threatening mammals about the size of a raccoon. They are excellent climbers and live in trees.

They typically use natural shelters like tree hollows to den and sleep during the day.

The zoo says the animal does not present a threat to the public. She is a recent mother of two cubs who are still nursing.

If anyone in the area of the zoo spots a small red mammal, approximately 19 pounds with a long, fluffy striped tail, contact them at 614-582-1844.