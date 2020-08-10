Phoenix city parks set to reopen

Phoenix City Council approves the reopening of all park amenities starting Oct. 8.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted on Wednesday to reopen park amenities that were closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The reopening will be effective on Friday with the exception of some parts managed by the Parks and Recreation Department which require could require more time.

Phoenix public parks, trails and golf courses have remained open with high-touch surfaces and areas that made physical distancing difficult, closed to the public.

The council is encouraging people to continue following certain guidelines related to responsible social distancing including:

Do not use public recreational amenities if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness

Wear a mask of face covering

Bring your own wipes and hand sanitizer

Keep a safe distance of six feet or more from others