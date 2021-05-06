City has had no official inquiry from company allegedly planning to bring 'Giant' statue to Phoenix

A video from the design company says that the statue could also be used to display light shows, art, and commercial advertising.

PHOENIX — Imagine looking up at the Phoenix skyline and seeing Chase Field, the Freeport McMoRan building, and a ten-story Larry Fitzgerald statue. That’s the goal of an Irish company hoping to install the world’s largest moving sculpture within in city limits.

The Arizona Republic reported that The Giant Company chose Phoenix as one of 21 cities in which to build large, moving sculptures in 2021.

The company did not respond to an email from 12 News attempting to confirm that Phoenix was on the list. The City’s Planning and Development Department said The Giant Company has made no official inquiry for a permit or a site review.

The sculpture itself, appearing in a well-produced, animated video on the company website looks like something out of a science fiction movie. The giant sculpture is covered in lights that can change color and tone to appear as different historical figures or fictional characters.

Soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo is replaced by basketball great Michael Jordan, who is replaced by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who eventually morphs into Spider Man and Cat Woman.

The video says that the statue could also be used to display light shows, art, and commercial advertising.

It would be unique in most cities around the world, and it would be a major departure from most public art installations around Phoenix.

“Her Secret is Patience,” a giant suspension piece featuring a series of large nets suspended over Civic Space Park in Downtown Phoenix, is currently the largest public art piece in town. It takes up two city blocks and reaches a height roughly half of The Giant's proposed height.

Catrina Kahler, CEO and President of ArtLink, is not involved in and has not seen the plans for The Giant. She and her group are instrumental in helping the City of Phoenix, property owners, and local artists get together to make public art happen.

“The most successful art installations are relevant to the community and relevant to the place,” Kahler said. “What’s beautiful about public art is that it becomes an expression of the actual city itself.”

Kahler pointed out that there are more than 100 murals around town to go along with sculptures and other pieces that serve to beautify the areas they fill as well as to give artists local to the Valley and the state a platform.

“The actual public art program that is produced and conducted by the City of Phoenix is actually nationally – if not internationally – renowned, “ Kahler said.

The website claims the statue can be built in 18 months, so, even if The Giant Company had contacted the City of Phoenix about building The Giant Statue here, it could not possibly be completed by the end of 2021.