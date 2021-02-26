Chandler family searching for lost dog

“We’re just really hoping for someone who is wanting to do the right thing,” said Erin Ethridge, Lilly’s owner.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler family is going through the pain that anybody who has lost a pet understands: the uncertainty of where their pet is and if she is safe.

Lilly, a two-and-a-half-year-old French Bulldog, walked out of her backyard near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road, when a gate was left open by a child during a New Year’s Day celebration.

“We’re just really hoping for someone who is wanting to do the right thing,” said Erin Ethridge, Lilly’s owner.

Ethridge got Lilly two years ago as a birthday present. The Frenchie has been a big part of the Ethridge family ever since. Her three young children have not known a time when Lilly was a part of their lives.

French Bulldogs have become a target for crooks lately. In January, a French Bulldog was taken from its owner at gunpoint in Florida. A few days before that, three men assaulted a French Bulldog owner and stole her dog at gunpoint in San Francisco.

A story that has garnered much attention is when Singer Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs where stolen after her dog walker was shot. Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward.

The Ethridge’s don’t have Lady Gaga’s resources, but they do have a “no questions asked” reward of their own: $5,000.

“I think that the hardest part is the unresolved,” said Ethridge. “That there are so many unknowns and I just want her to be okay. I just want her to be okay and I want her to come home.”