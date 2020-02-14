SAN DIEGO — Gary Sinise was back in San Diego supporting veterans! The Gary Sinise Foundation held its 8th Annual Invincible Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The entertainment was be provided by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. They played everything from Stevie Wonder to Adele! The free show was held in appreciation of the efforts and hard work of the staff who are key to NMCSD’s success. They also wanted to show support for the wounded warriors, their family members, and caregivers.

Sinise said, “we're simply just trying to remember and show them that they're going through this and they've done it in service to the country.”

For more information on the festival, click here.

Sinise is also in a movie that is coming out in March. I Still Believe is based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp. Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise, I Still Believe is directed by The Erwin Brothers. It is based on the book by Jeremy Camp and produced by Kevin Downes, John Erwin, and Andrew Erwin.

