Car crashes into Phoenix home, 2 people sent to hospital

PHOENIX — Two people have been transported to a hospital after their car crashed into a Phoenix home around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and identified two people in the vehicle, officials said.
Officers located a 25-year-old female passenger, who had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash, officials said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, also sustained injuries from the crash.
Both the man and the woman were transported to a local hospital. The man does not have life-threatening injuries, but the woman was transported in extremely critical condition, officials said.
No information has been provided about any occupants of the home.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update with more information.