Car crashes into Phoenix home, 2 people sent to hospital

A female occupant of the car had multiple gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash, officials say.

PHOENIX — Two people have been transported to a hospital after their car crashed into a Phoenix home around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and identified two people in the vehicle, officials said.

Officers located a 25-year-old female passenger, who had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash, officials said.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, also sustained injuries from the crash.

Both the man and the woman were transported to a local hospital. The man does not have life-threatening injuries, but the woman was transported in extremely critical condition, officials said.

No information has been provided about any occupants of the home.

An investigation is ongoing.