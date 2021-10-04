x
Car crashes into Phoenix home, 2 people sent to hospital

A female occupant of the car had multiple gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash, officials say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PHOENIX — Two people have been transported to a hospital after their car crashed into a Phoenix home around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and identified two people in the vehicle, officials said. 

Officers located a 25-year-old female passenger, who had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash, officials said. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, also sustained injuries from the crash. 

Both the man and the woman were transported to a local hospital. The man does not have life-threatening injuries, but the woman was transported in extremely critical condition, officials said. 

No information has been provided about any occupants of the home.

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update with more information. 

