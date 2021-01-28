Boy in critical condition after grill accident

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a barbecue grill accident left him with burns over 95% of his body.

Glendale fire officials said the boy and his father were lighting the grill with gasoline, causing the accident.

Both the man and his son were injured. The boy is listed in critical condition at the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Hospital and is father is listed in serious condition.

Fire officials said this particular accident was unusual, but barbecue explosions are common. Here's what you can do to stay safe:

Never use gasoline

Gasoline is too flammable and unpredictable to be used to light a grill, Glendale fire officials said. Lighter fluid is better, but can still be dangerous if used incorrectly.

Light gas burners one at a time

You should turn on the gas to one burner, light it, then move on the next one, officials said. Never turn on all the burners at the same time before they're lit. Turning on all gas at once will cause of gas buildup that could "flash over" when lit.

Keep the lid open