Chloe Campbell was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game. Police say the girl's friends have gotten messages suggesting she's in Arizona.

BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.

No one in her family has seen or spoken to her since.

Boulder Police said friends of Chloe's have reported getting text messages that they believe are from her, but Police have not been able to confirm if the messages are actually from Chloe.

The messages say that she is safe with a family in Arizona and does not want to return home. Police also don't know if this is true.

Because Chloe does not have access to money or her medication, Boulder Police said they are getting increasingly worried about her safety.

A few people have reported seeing Chloe in the Boulder area after her disappearance. Police also said that she could be with a man.

Boulder Police said Chloe's family "wants Chloe to know that they just want her home safe and that she is not in trouble."

Chloe has blue eyes and blonde hair. She is about 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, purple top and blue jeans.

If anyone sees Chloe or knows where she might be they are asked to call or text 720-507-7379. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-THE-LOST.