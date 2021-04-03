Bomb squads take over Pinal Air Park for real-world explosives training

Bomb Squads from around the world converged on Pinal Air Park for a massive training exercise with real bombs.

MARANA, Ariz — "Fire in the hole!"

Johnnie Green yelled and pressed a button on a remote control, triggering a radio signal that went downrange to a receiver, attached to a one-pound block off C4 plastic explosives.

The block exploded in a cloud of gray smoke, sending a shockwave across the Pinal Air Park.

Green was demonstrating the raw power of 10 kinds of explosives in order to show what happens if a bomb squad fails.

"These skills are perishable," Green said. "We don't want to have a bad day."

Because a bad day, means the bomb goes off.

Raven's Challenge

There are 17 bomb squads from around the world spread out at the Pinal Air Park for an exercise called Raven's Challenge.

Those bomb squads are put through different real-world scenarios, with real explosives. They're allowed to use any real techniques to disarm the bombs, including using their own explosives, which is not something a bomb squad gets to do every day.

And those teams have access to real scenes, like ATM machines to practice dealing with bombs people might slip inside to try and rob them, or a drone equipped with a 3D printed bomb. And since the Pinal Air Park is the world's largest commercial aviation boneyard, bombs hidden in airplane luggage.

"A lot of squads will go their entire career and not be able to get on an airplane to work," trainer Mike Eggleson said.

Training on the real thing

An ancient TWA 747-100 sits in the boneyard, missing pieces of the tail, the engines - anything of value that can be stripped off it. But for today, it's a functional airliner, ready to take off, with a passenger that's acting erratically, and just put a bag in an overhead bin.

That's where the exercise starts. Bomb squads have to decide what to do with the bag, what kind of charge may be in it, and how best to "render safe" the explosive inside.

The suitcase is sitting outside the plane in the dirt, with a bomb robot crawling up to it. the robot is trailing a red cable tied to a yellow one. The red cable is an explosive. The yellow cable sets it off.

The robot wraps the red cable around the suitcase, then moves out of the way and points a camera at it.

Inside a command bus, someone presses the button.

The cable explodes and the suitcase splits open, rendering the bomb safe and leaving debris for the bomb squad to gather as evidence.

"Best case scenario would be that energetic tool would open up the bag and disrupt whatever's inside it," Mike Eggleson said.

But aside from learning how best to handle a suitcase bomb, the squads are also able to learn the ins and outs of a plane, as well as what that means for the way they work.

"It gives them a huge opportunity to have been on an airplane, seen how it works, open doors closed doors move things around use ropes use riggings," Eggleson said.

Bomb squads may only rarely come across a bomb in an airplane. But that one time is not the time to learn something doesn't work.

"You realize how tight, those aisles become when you're in a bomb suit or when you're trying to get a robot down through there," Eggleson said.

"The Long Walk"

A bomb suit is a large, bulky, padded suit that bomb technicians wear if they have to get up close and personal with a bomb. Thanks to robots, it's something they don't have to do as often.

After the suitcase was split open, a bomb technician slowly approached what was left in order to examine it while wearing a bomb suit.

Only one person at a time will approach a bomb for safety.

"That's why they say when they're in the bomb suit, they take the long walk," Green said. "That's the long, lonely walk."

Using bombs on bombs

But Green also wants people to know that a bomb squad doesn't blow up bombs, even though they use explosives of their own.

"We don't blow up bombs," Green said to a row of cameras in front of him. "We don't want it to blow up."

Bomb squads use small explosive charges to disrupt the actual bomb, without that bomb going off.

The 17 teams at Pinal Air Park will practice for hours a day, working through as many scenarios as the instructors can throw at them.

Afterward, they review their performances and look for ways to do better...and prevent a bad day.

