MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's detectives are investigating an incident after a body found in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon.

The body of an adult male was found in the area of Broadway Road near Loop 101, detectives said.

The identity of the body has not yet been released and it is unknown if the man was a victim of suspicious circumstances.