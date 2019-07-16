Body cam footage recently released to 12 News shows the shooting of an alleged serial bank robber last New Year’s Eve.

Jimmy Munoz, 34, was shot by Goodyear police after he allegedly robbed a Chase bank and lead the police on a 40-minute chase along several freeways. Munoz was not armed at the time of the shooting, but records released to 12 News show police may have had a reason to believe he had a gun.

The FBI had dubbed Munoz as the “Stagecoach Bandit” and had claimed he was responsible for five previous bank robberies that month. On the New Year’s Eve robbery, police were able to catch up with Munoz.

That afternoon, Munoz walked into a Goodyear Chase bank and handed a note to the teller demanding her to give him money. The top of the note read, “Do as I say, you won’t get hurt.” The bottom of the note contained the threat, “I have a gun.”

Munoz allegedly took $2,100 and fled the bank yelling “sorry.” The bank’s manager gave police a description of his car, allowing nearby officers to find him and begin their chase.

Munoz was finally stopped when officers performed a pit maneuver. The video shows officers yelling demands at Munoz before three police officers opened fire.

According to a motion filed in May, Munoz’s attorney claims the police have not turned over video evidence that justifies why the Goodyear police officers fired their guns.

According to the motion, police claim that body cam video shows Munoz raise his arms and point his hands at officers before the shooting.

12 News has reviewed the footage that police provided. It is difficult to determine the suspect’s actions moments before the shooting.

Munoz is scheduled for trial in November.

Dylan McKim contributed to this story.