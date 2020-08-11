Bicyclist stuck in Gilbert, Power Road traffic restricted

A bicyclist was struck in the area of Power Road between Warner and Elliot Roads. Police suggest avoiding the area because road restrictions are in place.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A bicyclist was struck in the area of Power Road between Warner and Elliot Roads on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was going northbound on Power Road when he collided with the bicyclist, 46, also going northbound, deputies said.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver remained on the scene. Impairment does not seem to be a factor, deputies said.

Roads are restricted due to the investigation and officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.