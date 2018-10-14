DENVER — An influential member of the Molson Coors Brewing Company has died.

William “Bill” Coors died peacefully at his home Saturday at the age of 102, according to a release from the company.

Coors is the grandson of Adolph Coors and the former chairman of the board of Adolph Coors Company.

He started his career with the company in 1939, and would later help revolutionize the beer industry with the creation and development of the aluminum can, the release said.

He would go on to spend more than 65 years with the company.

“Our company stands on the shoulders of giants like Bill Coors,” President and CEO of Molson Coors Mark Hunter said in a release. “His dedication, hard work and ingenuity, helped shape not only our company but the entire beer industry. We honor his memory by rededicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much – brewing the best tasting, highest quality beer to share with family and friends. Cheers to you Uncle Bill!”

