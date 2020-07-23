Authorities searching for teenage girl who disappeared from Anthem home

Deputies say 15-year-old Kahlan Diehl went missing after going outside to take out the trash.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips after a teenage girl disappeared from her home Tuesday night.

Deputies say 15-year-old Kahlan Diehl went missing after going outside to take out the trash around 11:15 p.m. Her sister went outside just minutes later and discovered the trash was still on top of the dumpster and Kahlan was missing.

Kahlan’s family and deputies searched through the neighborhood, but they couldn’t find her.

The family told deputies that they’re new to Anthem, but Kahlan does have friends in the Deer Valley High School area.

Investigators say Kahlan is just over 5-feet tall, 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, scars on both arms, and a heart tattoo on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing a black sports bra with a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call investigators at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477)

