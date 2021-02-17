ASU and NASA prep for mission to Mars Thursday

“This is a Mars mission like no other that has come before it,” said Jim Bell, an ASU professor intricately involved in the mission. And that is saying something.

PHOENIX — Can Mars support life?

As of now, the answer remains unclear. However, this Thursday ASU and NASA are launching the pair’s latest mission to try and answer this pressing question.

And that is saying something. According to Bell, there have been nearly 50 missions sent to Mars sent 1960.

“This one is bringing stuff back,” he explained. “We’re going to collect those samples with this Rover.”

The Rover is dubbed “Perseverance.” It has been in the works for about seven years, beginning when ASU won a competition for its development of an imaging system, which was then installed on Perseverance. Fast forward to one o’clock local time Thursday: “It will come screaming in at tens of thousands of miles an hour through the upper atmosphere and decelerate through friction and a parachute and retrorockets and be just gently set down onto the surface,” Bell said.

The samples Perseverance collects will be temporarily left behind. The hope is to ultimately have NASA team up with the Europeans to retrieve them.