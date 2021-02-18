Ash Wednesday finds unique workarounds for parishioners

The Phoenix Diocese and Catholics everywhere modified their approach to Ash Wednesday, sprinkling ashes on its members' heads to avoid physical contact.

PHOENIX — Today is Ash Wednesday.

Unfortunately, for many, the religious practice of having priests smudge ashes on their foreheads isn’t possible. Of course, the pandemic is to blame. However, one local church found a unique workaround.

“God bless you guys,” said Reverend Bob Holliday of Epworth United Methodist Church as he offered ashes to go.

But this year, instead of personally smudging the ashes on followers’ heads, he handed them individualized containers filled with the sacrament along with a card.

“Inside are some seeds to nurture in the dirt,” Reverend Holliday explained, “and the ashes just as God has continued to nurture us and provide us a sense of hope.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent, a 40 day season to reflect on God’s ministry. The ashes represent death and repentance.

Andy Lazarin, who passed through to receive his ashes to go, said, “It’s very important. I went out especially this morning, my wife and I went through the Internet, found out where this is. And I’m taking some ashes to my mom who's not leaving the home.”

Reverend Holliday’s work continued throughout the day. And this year, his work may be more important than ever.

“In spite of what’s going on, God’s love is still there,” the reverend said.