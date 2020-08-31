Arizona Red Cross Volunteers help people in the gulf coast in the wake of Hurricane Laura amid pandemic

“We don’t know who or what we are going to come across as far as the emotions and mindset of folks and all that."

PHOENIX — Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana remain without power after Hurricane Laura ripped through the gulf coast.

Red Cross volunteers from Arizona are on the ground helping those left in the wake of the storm. Nearly 1,000 volunteers with the Red Cross are now on the ground helping people rebuild after Laura’s destruction.

Arizona native JR Reices has volunteered on several missions to help communities following mother nature’s wrath but never one in the middle of a global pandemic.

“We don’t know who or what we are going to come across as far as the emotions and mindset of folks and all that,” said Reices.

Reices is from southeast Arizona and currently in Orange, Texas working as the bulk distribution supervisor. His team is working 10 to 12-hour days.

Laura slammed into the gulf coast last week as a category 4 storm packing 150 mph winds. The strongest to hit southeast Texas and Louisiana in more than a century.

Along with damaged homes, downed trees and extensive flooding there is a silent a deadly reality.

“We cannot shake their hand give them a hug or anything like that. From a distance we have to distribute the supplies and everything to them,” said Reices.

He’s seen the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and Maria, but COVID-19 makes this mission even more difficult.

Thankfully, Laura’s death toll has been minimal. Reices said that despite all the challenges he hopes the work his team is doing is an example for everyone – as we all weather the storm of COVID-19.

“Everybody bleeds the same and we all should be binding together to help each other out,” he said.