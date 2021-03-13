Arizona panel to study how courts issue no-knock warrants

Arizona's court system is going to look into how so-called no-knock search warrants are authorized for use across the state.

PHOENIX — Arizona's court system is going to look into how so-called no-knock search warrants are authorized for use by law enforcement agencies across the state.

An administrative order issued Wednesday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel creates a task force of judges, attorneys, law enforcement officials and others to consider whether the state has adequate safeguards in place.

Brutinel said use of such warrants that allow officers to enter a location without first announcing themselves can create dangerous situations for officers and citizens.

He said few such warrants are issued in Arizona but that the public's trust in the justice system is at stake if even one warrant "goes badly."

Read the full task force establishment order below.