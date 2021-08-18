Arizona man still missing two years after disappearance

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office say a backpack belonging to Jordan Carvalho was found earlier this summer, nearly two years after he was reported missing.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are still searching for a Mohave County man nearly two years after he disappeared without a trace from his family's home in Golden Valley.

Jordan Carvalho, 30, was last seen by his family on Sept. 1, 2019. He did not tell anyone he was planning to go anywhere and failed to contact his family in the following days.

He was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2019 to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators initially believed Carvalho might have traveled to Washington State, but no one has reported spotting him in that part of the country.

On May 9, 2021, a backpack belonging to Carvalho was discovered in a remote area of Golden Valley. The Sheriff's Office searched the surrounding region for additional clues and found nothing related to Carvalho.

Carvalho is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar near his right eyebrow and was last seen with facial hair.

MCSO is asking anyone with information on Carvalho's whereabouts to contact 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference case number 19-037765.