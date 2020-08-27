Arizona sending National Guard members to Wisconsin

Arizona is one of three states sending military personnel to Wisconsin to assist with unrest prompted by the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha.

In the United States, we hold sacred the First Amendment rights of citizens to protest and assemble peacefully, as well as the safety and security of all of our citizens. Over the summer, the Arizona National Guard provided effective support to state and local law enforcement keeping the peace in Arizona communities. We support public safety, everywhere — and we stand ready to support Wisconsin now in their time of need.