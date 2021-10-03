Arizona duo's friendship results in major fundraising accomplishment for Best Buddies program

A Best Buddies Friendship has resulted in a major fundraising accomplishment for the program, despite the pandemic.

PHOENIX — With posters, engaging social media videos, and going door-to-door handing out business cards, an Arizona duo raised $34,396 in 10 weeks for the Best Buddies organization.

That total money raised earned Tiara Huff and Alesia Thomason the number one fundraising spot in the Grand Canyon State and the 2020 Champion of the Year title nationwide.

For more than 30 years, the Best Buddies program has been providing mentorship, friendship, and resources for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tiara, who was born with Down syndrome, joined the organization 15 years ago.

“It was great, I had a lot of fun making the videos,” said Huff when asked about her fundraising campaign.

Thomason captured video of most of their two-and-a-half months together when they made their posters, opened their newly ordered business cards, and when Huff knocked on doors and gave her fundraising speech — always with a smile on her face.

“No, it was fun,” Huff said when asked if she was nervous to go up to strangers and asked them to donate to their cause.

Thomason has been a part of Best Buddies for seven years, 2020 was the first time she fundraised for the organization.

“Best Buddies is so important because we all want to be included and accepted. So, that’s a great mission for everyone to follow”, said Thomason.

For this friendship duo, the goal was to have fun. That’s why they say they were successful.

Thomason said fundraising during a pandemic was tough, especially when knowing that people were struggling financially. But their creative efforts paid off.

“It really is just an amazing event for our kids,” said Kevin Huff, Tiara’s father. “[For them] not to be put in seclusion and have an including environment for them to interact with all kids”.

Huff said Tiara is a social butterfly, so it came as no surprise that his daughter and Thomason won the fundraising competition.

The award and plaque the pair got are being showcased in Tiara Huff’s room.

“I learned about friendships and relationships and I learned to make friends,” Huff said.

The Best Buddies friendship says they will be making new business cards with their national title in hopes they surpass their 2020.