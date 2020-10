Residents from Alma School Road to South Evergreen Street and East Knox Road to West Calle del Norte Drive may experience effects.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Public Works and Utilities Department in Chandler is working to repair a water main break affecting some residential areas.

Areas affected may experience loss of water or brown water until the problem is resolved. That area is Chandler from Alma School Road to South Evergreen Street and East Knox Road to West Calle del Norte Drive.