Another Arizona police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

Officer Mathew Hefter, a 24-year veteran of Phoenix police, died on Aug. 7 from a COVID-related illness.

PHOENIX — Another Valley police officer has died from a COVID-related illness.

The Phoenix Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Mathew Hefter died on Aug. 7 as a result of a medical issue.

A family member confirmed to 12 News that Hefter's death was due to a COVID-19 infection.

"Officer Hefter started his career as a police officer in 1997," Phoenix police wrote in a statement. "He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers."

According to Hefter's LinkedIn page, the officer worked in the entertainment industry as an actor and writer before starting his law enforcement career.

Hefter is the third officer in Arizona to succumb to the contagious virus in recent weeks.

Officer Lonnie Durham of the Glendale Police Department died on Aug. 2 after battling the coronavirus for several days.

On Aug. 6, Lt. Nick Sessions of Bullhead City passed away after a prolonged fight against the virus.

The ongoing pandemic has caused officer deaths to spike nationwide by 300% over the last year, making 2020 one of the deadliest years for law enforcement since 1974, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

More than 140 officers from across the country died due to the virus in 2020, including one from the Navajo Police Department and another from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

