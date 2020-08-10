Arizona boy dies in watercraft incident in Sand Hollow Park in Utah

Two water crafts carrying a total of six people collided causing one to throw three people off

UTAH, USA — A Chandler boy was killed in a water vessel accident that knocked him, his brother and his father into the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir.

On Monday around 1:15 p.m., two personal watercrafts carrying a total of six people -- two children and one adult to each -- collided causing one to throw its occupants into the water.

All six people were wearing life jackets and CPR was administered by passerby witnesses until Utah State Park Rangers arrived with emergency responders.

The father and two children were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where Ethan David Law, 11, was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The father and second child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation released a statement:

"The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragedy. Boaters are reminded that Utah Law requires vessels to remain a minimum of 150-feet away from one another when operating above a wakeless speed."