(KPRC) Remember the term "helicopter parents"? They hovered over their kid's every move, controlled every decision. Now experts say those kids are now helicopter caregivers to their parents.

Senior Care Authority in Houston, Texas says more than 34 million people in the U.S. are caring for an adult over the age of 50. Most of them have good intentions when trying to care for their parents' or in-laws' health, living situation and clothing, but sometimes it crosses the line toward controlling.

"They don't want to be watched so closely and they want their freedom and it can be frustrating for the adults trying to take care of the parents because they can't get them to do what they want them to do sometimes," says Senior Care Authority's Gary Blizzard.

Blizzard says he often sees adult children trying to control their senior parents. It's a behavior he calls the "helicopter child."

