PHOENIX — Police are investigating to determine who sexually assaulted a woman in a vegetative state, impregnating the victim. After she gave birth on Dec. 29, police may also be looking into the possibility of additional victims.

“Behind closed doors we would be looking under every rock and every suspect and every lead,” retired police commander Jeff Hynes said. “There are probably additional victims that will come forward because of this investigation.”

Hynes oversaw the unit that would be handling this investigation. He said police likely discussed checking additional patients for signs of assault almost immediately after they learned of the initial case.

“Nightmare scenarios," Hynes said, "And when I say 'nightmare scenario,' you now have to suspect there to be other victims in that home."

The former commander said to check for signs of sexual assault, law enforcement may try to do blood tests to check for pregnancy and STDs.

“I'm telling you they will not stop until everyone has been eliminated, every possible victim identified and that the other residents in this room are safe,” Hynes said.

We reached out to the Phoenix Police Department to see if they have conducted tests checking for assault or pregnancy.

In an email, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said he did not have that information, and even if he did, it would be protected by patient privacy laws.