90% of COVID cases at Banner Health are people who are unvaccinated

Child cases have more than doubled between July and August.

PHOENIX — About 90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Banner Health's facilities in Arizona are unvaccinated, the system's top doctor said Wednesday.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the Chief Medical Officer of Banner Health, said the system's hospitals are "very busy" and that they've had to bring in "hundreds" of travel nurses and respiratory therapists from out of state to handle the surge.

The surge is caused by the delta variant, and the daily count of cases for the state looks like it did in February; the 7-day new case average is 3,160 – higher than it was on Feb. 10.

Pediatric cases are rising

Bessel said Banner Health is receiving more pediatric patient visits in its hospitals.

"During the month of August, 412 pediatric patients at Banner hospitals were either admitted or placed in observation status with COVID or suspected COVID," Bessel said.

This is higher than the 174 pediatric patients Banner Health saw in July.

Bessel stressed the importance of all students, teachers and staff in schools to wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible now that schools are back in session.

The recommendation comes a day after the Maricopa County Department of Public Health released a report showing that 1 in 6 COVID-19 cases occurring in the county are from children under the age of 12.

Banner Health is not only concerned with high coronavirus cases among school-aged children but also the upcoming flu season.

Other-than-COVID cases are increasing, too

According to Bessel, Banner Health is seeing higher levels of both COVID and RSV cases among pediatric patients.

"Our pediatric population is also experiencing a high level of COVID, higher than what we've experienced previously," Bessel said, "as well as high levels of RSV, which is kind of early in the season."

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is a virus that causes runny nose, coughing and fever according to the CDC.

Bessel does note, however, that Arizona might be seeing a plateau in cases.

Coronavirus cases in Arizona have increased since the beginning of July, as have hospitalizations due to the more transmissible Delta variant. She expects hospitalizations to continue to increase over the coming weeks.

Banner Health is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Bessel said the hospital is working with leaders and employees to encourage vaccination within the organization.

Bessel emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated during the press conference.

"Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines are extremely effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization." Bessel said.

