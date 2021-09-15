x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

7-year-old Mesa girl dies in Kansas crash

Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera died Tuesday afternoon after a car she was traveling in attempted to pass another vehicle on a Kansas highway.
Credit: 12 News

MESA, Ariz. — A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in in southwest Kansas. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle Tuesday at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County. 

A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagon east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder. 

The Wichita Eagle reports both vehicles went into the ditch. The child, also of Mesa, died. Both drivers were hospitalized.

RELATED: Gilbert man charged with manslaughter after meth found in system following fatal crash

RELATED: Baby dies, others injured after motorist runs red light in Phoenix, police say

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.