PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria fire personnel have responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that injured six people on Sunday night, officials said.

Officials said the accident occurred at the intersection of 75th and Grand Avenues. They are asking for the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown and is under investigation.