Trump announces tariffs on Mexico in effort to stop migrants coming to the US

The president seems to love tariffs.

Homeowner records party trashing his Airbnb in Tempe

File under people are the perils of the sharing economy.

What Phoenix ZIP codes have the most home break-ins?

Data driven journalism.

Why do cats—and so many other animals—look like they’re wearing socks?

A question as old as time.

That F-35 sky penis above Luke AFB wasn’t intended to be sky penis, base says

Unintentional sky penis is the title of my next album.