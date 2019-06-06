A look at five of the most important and interesting stories from around the web on Thursday, June 6.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Jupiter will be so close in June you can use binoculars to see its moons

#stargazing

1 Billion Acres At Risk For Catastrophic Wildfires, U.S. Forest Service Warns

#climatechange

Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed

Let’s resolve to become a better steward to the land.

'Do I Know You?' And Other Spam Phone Calls We Can't Get Rid Of

Spammers are impacting phone usage. People are just stopping to answer the phone.

The Most Heartwarming Moment From The French Open Was Nicolas Mahut Being Consoled By His Son

I’m not crying… you’re crying.