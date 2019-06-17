A look at some of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Monday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

'It's unacceptable': Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams addresses video creating national backlash

This video is getting a lot of attention.

Plastic bags are still bad for the environment, despite misleading reports

Time to move away from single-use plastic.

Monsoon storms might induce childbirth for some women

Monsoon Moms.

Firefighters 300x more likely to develop heart problems

Hidden dangers of the job.

Frazzled Cats Formed From Hundreds of Hatched Lines by Luis Coelho

#frazzledcats