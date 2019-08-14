A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Wednesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

MN health officials issue alert for vaping-related lung disease

Vape lung is a thing now.

Immigration official Ken Cuccinelli: Statue of Liberty poem refers to immigrants from Europe

Tired, poor and European?

Extreme climate change in the United States: Here are America’s fastest-warming places

Some more ice would be nice.

Rare lightning strikes 300 miles from North Pole amid hot summer in the Arctic

Warm pole weather.

Put Words into Action with ‘Gerry’, a New Font Created From the Silhouettes of Gerrymandered Electoral Districts

What the font?