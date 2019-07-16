Phoenix woman goes to hospital with abdominal pain, delivers baby instead

Surprise baby story.

Each year, roughly 125,000 rapes are reported across the United States. But in 49 out of every 50 rape cases the alleged assailant goes free—often, we now know, to assault again.

Believe the victim and test the DNA seem to be key.

Humans May Be Accidentally Geoengineering the Oceans

Using iron particles to battle plastic pollution.

What Psilocybin Could Mean for End-of-Life Care

Everybody must get stoned.

Police warn flushing drugs down the toilet could create 'meth-gators'

Meth-Gators sounds like a bad time.