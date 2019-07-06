A look at five of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Friday, June 7.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

'She thought she was going to die,' says husband of hiker who spun during helicopter rescue

“Glad to be alive.”

Social rejection doesn’t only hurt – it kills

Health warning: Loneliness epidemic.

Physicists Debate Hawking’s Idea That the Universe Had No Beginning

What happened before it all happened?

NYPD formally apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn

Stonewall Riots were at the beginning of the LGBT rights movement.

Without the help of any male, this female lizard became pregnant alone and gave birth

The future is facultative parthenogenesis.