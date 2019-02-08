A look at five important and interesting stories from around the web on Friday, August 2. 

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Chick-fil-A dethrones In-N-Out as America's favorite fast-food restaurant 

I like the Five Guys.

How much does back-to-school shopping cost in the Valley? 

Dollar dollar bill ya’ll.

Maricopa Animal Care and Control says their animals are safe in the heat 

These hot dogs need some A/C.

Judge wants new hearing for Garfield Heights woman given 10 days in Cuyahoga County Jail for feeding stray cats 

Somewhere called Garfield Heights would seem to be more cat-friendly than this.

First ride: Harley-Davidson's new all-electric motorcycle 

Cool ride bro.