A look at five important and interesting stories from around the web on Friday, August 2.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Chick-fil-A dethrones In-N-Out as America's favorite fast-food restaurant
I like the Five Guys.
How much does back-to-school shopping cost in the Valley?
Dollar dollar bill ya’ll.
Maricopa Animal Care and Control says their animals are safe in the heat
These hot dogs need some A/C.
Judge wants new hearing for Garfield Heights woman given 10 days in Cuyahoga County Jail for feeding stray cats
Somewhere called Garfield Heights would seem to be more cat-friendly than this.
First ride: Harley-Davidson's new all-electric motorcycle
Cool ride bro.