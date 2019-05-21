Here's a look at five of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Tuesday, May 21.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Uber, Lyft drivers manipulate fares at Reagan National causing artificial price surges

The system will eat itself.

Valley teacher took a grant to help pay for college, but it turned into a loan and thousands in debt

More system glitches.

Why every cyclist needs a pool noodle

#brilliant

NASA’s full Artemis plan revealed: 37 launches and a lunar outpost

They have a plan… now they just need the money.

U.S. Birthrate Drops 4th Year in a Row, Possibly Echoing the Great Recession

America needs babies.